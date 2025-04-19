Khamzat Chimaev shares cryptic image seemingly calling for Dricus du Plessis title fight, fans react: "The first round will be like a car crash"

Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev is expected to be the next UFC middleweight title fight, with the unbeaten Chechen recently taking to X/Twitter to hint at the bout, sparking fan interest. He shared artwork of himself holding the middleweight belt as he looms over a dejected du Plessis on a battlefield.

There has been no shortage of confidence from Chimaev regarding his chances against the reigning middleweight champion. However, the same is true for du Plessis, who is undefeated in the UFC and has beaten the very best that the middleweight division has to offer.

The matchup seems to be what's next in the middleweight title picture, as there are no other contenders that warrant a crack at the South African star.

Du Plessis is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC, with wins over former middleweight champions Robert Whittaker, Sean Strickland (2x), and Israel Adesanya.

Other high-profile names on his record include Derek Brunson and Darren Till, the latter of whom is a close friend of 'Borz,' adding an extra layer of intrigue in their bout.

Given how furiously Chimaev fights in round one, and how mutually physical du Plessis is, one fan expressed excitement in the matchup.

"The first round will be like a car crash"

Another, though, scoffed at Chimaev's championship aspirations.

"The dream is too big for you..."

Others mocked Chimaev's facial scar.

"It's okay to dream brother. I'm sure DDP's gonna cut your lower lip open in a very awkward way and the doctor is gonna have to stop the fight."

Fans continued to dismiss Chimaev's potential as a champion.

"You wish"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Khamzat Chimaev calling for a middleweight title fight

While the UFC has not yet made any official announcement about the next middleweight title fight, the assumption is that it will be Chimaev taking on du Plessis.

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off the biggest win of his career

Khamzat Chimaev is currently undefeated at 14-0, but only recently has he started facing championship caliber fighters. His last bout was at UFC 308, where he took on Robert Whittaker, a former middleweight champion. It was nothing short of a stunning performance.

'Borz' ran through 'The Reaper,' taking him down and controlling him on the mat before submitting him with a face crank, forcing an immediate tap from the Australian, with the fight lasting just three minutes.

