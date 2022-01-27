Khamzat Chimaev slams Kamaru Usman for considering light heavyweight move - "Don't go anywhere I am coming!"

Khamzat Chimaev called out Kamaru Usman for campaigning for a fight in the light heavyweight division. 'Borz' feels he has unfinished business with the reigning welterweight champion.

Usman is currently the No.1-ranked fighter in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings and wants to cement his credentials by winning a title in another weight class. During an interview with GQ Magazine, the 34-year-old revealed that he was strongly considering facing Jan Blachowicz at 205 lbs when the Polish fighter held the strap instead of taking on fellow Nigerian Israel Adesanya.

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Twitter to tell Kamaru Usman not to change weight classes before fighting him. The 27-year-old, who has been linked to a bout with Gilbert Burns, also declared that he would smash 'Durinho'.

"So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me! I’m THE KING here @USMAN84kg," wrote Chimaev.

Stephen Thompson backs Khamzat Chimaev to beat Gilbert Burns

While 'Borz' wants a bout against Usman, screenshots of a conversation between Chimaev and Burns suggest that they could lock horns in April at UFC 273.

In a recent interview, 'Durinho' said that the two fighters had agreed to the bout but all the details hadn't been ironed out.

During a chat with James Lynch from MiddleEasy, Stephen Thompson opined that Chimaev would be successful in his first fight against top-5 ranked opposition.

“Man, that’s a good one. I fought Gilbert Burns. And I don’t think he’s going to fight him [Khamzat Chimaev] the way he fought me. He [Burns] is going to be looking for his submissions off the takedown. He’s going to be looking for that guillotine for sure. So, you know he’s going to be submission-savvy in this fight. And Khamzat Chimaev is a strong wrestler, but he can strike as well. So, that’s a dangerous opponent for anybody out there, especially Gilbert Burns. He’s got the shorter reach. He’s the shorter opponent. And I hear Chimaev’s very tall, very long; and he can put that to good use. I think Chimaev can win it.”

Thompson added that with all the hype around Chimaev, he would go along for the ride and put his money on the undefeated Swede.

Check out Stephen Thompson's interview with MiddleEasy below:

