Gilbert Burns says even though he and Khamzat Chimaev have agreed to fight, the bout is still in doubt

Gilbert Burns has revealed that his fight against Khamzat Chimaev is still far from confirmed.

In an interview with Marcelo Alonso of PVT channel, Burns talked about the complications of bringing the bout to fruition and said he was waiting for confirmation like everyone else. However, the Brazilian feels the fight will happen and sees April and May as possible dates:

"I'm just like you, just waiting to find out [about the fight]. Maybe the fight will be in April, maybe the fight will be in May. I already talked more with him. I think the fight is going to happen, but I still don't know what's missing. I don't know if the UFC thinking about a strategy, but the fight isn't scheduled yet, man. As incredible as it sounds, nowadays, the fight doesn't happen, even if the two [fighters] want to [fight]."

Watch the interview below:

Chimaev is strongly rumored to be facing Gilbert Burns in his next outing. The two welterweights seemingly agreed to the bout on social media, as was seen in a screenshot of a conversation posted by Burns.

Gilbert Burns explained why fight against Khamzat Chimaev is a fight against himself

After Khamzat Chimaev's dominating performance at UFC 267 against Li Jingliang, it seems like the majority of the welterweight contenders aren't too keen on fighting him. While Gilbert Burns has previously stated that he is open to taking on the titanic challenge, he also has mixed feelings about the bout. However, the Brazilian's reasons are different.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata FIGHT NEWS



A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.



Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.



Shoutout to FIGHT NEWSA welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works. Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence. Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. https://t.co/8fvgIXTNxK

Appearing on MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca, Burns explained why he has doubts about fighting Chimaev. 'Durinho' looks forward to the challenge of facing a hype train but isn't too happy that he has to fight a No.10-ranked fighter:

Also Read Article Continues below

“I don’t think I’ll fight him while he’s ranked at No. 10. I think he’ll fight one more time and, [after] winning against a top 5 or top 6, getting closer to the top 5, I’d fight him, no problem at all. Top 10, I wouldn’t fight [him]. But that’s me fighting against myself. Top 10 doesn’t make sense, but I want to fight, so it’s complicated."

Watch: How the buzz of a fight between Fury and Ngannou was kicked off by our social media post!

Edited by Aziel Karthak