Khamzat Chimaev is targeting a July return and has veteran UFC opponent in mind

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly wants to make his return to the UFC this summer, specifically this July. The Chechen-Swedish fighter has named Neil Magny as his preferred choice of opponent and wants to face the welterweight upon his return.

According to Khamzat Chimaev's manager Ali Abdelaziz, 'Borz' is feeling healthy and is going to start training once again. Earlier in the month, Chimaev announced his shock retirement from the sport of MMA but now seems to be on his way back into the fight game.

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

During his interview with ESPN, Abdelaziz said that Khamzat Chimaev will look to return to training in April. Chimaev is said to be receiving medical treatment and is doing much better in his battle with COVID-19 complications.

"He's probably going to start training in the middle of April, and is looking to fight in the beginning of July. He's still getting medical treatment on a daily basis, but he is doing much better. Neil Magny is the guy we have in mind as an opponent, but let's see what happens."

Abdelaziz added that most of the time it's impossible to understand what is usually going on in the head of a fighter. Chimaev's manager believes that he almost started to feel crippled once he wasn't able to train but seems to be getting better now.

"I think a lot of us don't truly know what these young fighters go through. It's impossible to live inside their heads and inside their bodies, and sometimes they say things out of frustration or they are just mad they can't do what they love to do. Khamzat has been doing this all his life, so he's almost felt crippled not being able to train, but he's healthy now and he's going to start training."

Ali added that he recently spoke to Khamzat Chimaev as well. According to 'The Wolf', he is swimming with alligators and sharks, as part of his training.

"I was talking to him this week and he even said he's going to be swimming with alligators and sharks, and doing movement with these creatures, as part of a special training program."

Khamzat Chimaev took the UFC by storm last year

In 2020, Khamzat Chimaev took the UFC by storm when he secured three absolutely dominant wins in the promotion. 'The Wolf' will aim to register his fourth win once he steps back into the octagon.