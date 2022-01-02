Khamzat Chimaev teases fight against Kamaru Usman in 2022

Khamzat Chimaev recently teased a fight against Kamaru Usman.

The Dagestani fighter took to Instagram to post an edited photo of himself and 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. With the post implicating that 'Borz' is prepared to take a shot at the welterweight champion in 2022.

Chimaev posted:

2022 InShAllah ☝🏼

Khamzat Chimaev has a 10-0 professional MMA record and recently fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. It only took 'Borz' a little over three minutes to put his Chinese opponent to sleep and earn a dominant victory.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, defended his prestigious gold for the fifth time following his victory over Colby Covington at UFC 268. With the victory, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' earned his 15th consecutive victory in the promotion's welterweight division.

As things currently stand, Chimaev has a long way to go before he can challenge for Kamaru Usman's title. 'Borz' currently stands at No.11 in the UFC's welterweight division and surely needs another win before challenging Usman next.

Kamaru Usman reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's performance at UFC 267

Khamzat Chimaev's spectacular first round submission victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 prompted Kamaru Usman to weigh in. The reigning UFC welterweight champion praised Chimaev and said he might fight 'The Chechen Wolf' in the future.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Lole, Kamaru Usman was asked about Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 267 matchup and a potential fight between them. To which the Nigerian fighter stated:

“I think, you know, he’s a young guy that’s doing what he’s supposed to do with the opposition that he’s presented. You know, he’s doing the right thing and I’m proud of him. More power to him, you know, to be able to do that with guys, you know, that are presented to you at a certain level. He’s doing an A+ job with these guys...and so, yeah, he’s doing the best that he can with the opposition that he’s been presented. So, more power to him, you know? Respect. You know, if I’m still here, by the time he’s here, and that time comes; then we’ll talk about that, and we’ll deal with that.”

Watch Kamaru Usman’s reaction on Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' added that while he understands the excitement surrounding the new star in his division, he is more than capable of taking on all challengers, including Khamzat Chimaev.

