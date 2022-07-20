Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz: Height, weight, reach and UFC record comparison

According to a report by ESPN, Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz have verbally agreed to a fight. UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told the broadcast partner that the fight was being finalized to headline UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. UFC is finalizing a welterweight matchup between @KChimaev and @NateDiaz209 to headline UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoespn.Contracts have not been signed, but both fighters have verbally agreed to the matchup. https://t.co/sWd1cc6ibm

Let's take a closer look at the two fighters' height, weight, reach and records

Khamzat Chimaev

The Chechnyan-born Swedish mixed martial artist stands at six feet two inches in height and weighs 170 pounds. 'Borz' is an orthodox fighter with a reach of 75 inches.

The fighter is currently undefeated in his pro-MMA career and holds an undefeated record of 11 wins. Six of the former wrestler's wins in MMA have come by way of knockouts, while four have come via submission.

Khamzat Chimaev's only decision victory so far came against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273.

Watch Chimaev's post-fight interview at UFC 273 below:

Nate Diaz

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz stands at six feet in height and weighs 170 pounds. Diaz is a southpaw and boasts a reach of 76 inches. Although Diaz is currently competing as a welterweight, he started his UFC journey in the lightweight division.

The Stockton native holds a pro-MMA record of twenty wins against thirteen losses. The younger Diaz brother hasn't had a win since 2019. He is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

In his last outing, the-37-year old lost to No.2-ranked welterweight Leon Edwards at UFC 263 via unanimous decision.

Chael Sonnen questions why Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev is unfair for the Chechen

UFC legend Chael Sonnen, in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, suggested that the upcoming fight between Diaz and Chimaev was unfair towards the Chechen since it couldn't possibly be marketed as a No.1 contender fight.

'The American Gangster' explained that marketing the bout as a No.1 contender fight was hard because Diaz had already revealed his plans to leave the UFC.

Sonnen further stated that it was unfair to deny Chimaev a No.1 contendership match-up after being teased with one on two separate occasions in the past:

"Chimaev will do what he's asked to do, Chimaev will want to fight. That's the gimmick... He is going to stick with it... But let's be fair to him. he is a human being who is working very hard and has a goal. And a period of time ago, he was one win away win away [from No.1 centendership] on two separate times. The make-believe fight with he and Colby... Him vs. Leon which was signed and booked."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far