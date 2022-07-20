"What are we doing?" - Chael Sonnen questions the point of Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight

Chael Sonnen is unable to understand the point of a matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. According to Sonnen, a UFC headliner should, at the very least, hold a No.1 contender's significance if it's not a title fight.

'The American Gangster' noted that we can't call the bout a No.1 contender matchup as Diaz is most likely leaving the promotion after the fight. Sonnen further questioned the matchup as there is no personal beef between the Stockton native and Chimaev.

According to 'Uncle Chael', Diaz and Chimaev had only taken occasional jibes at each other amidst other callouts. The 45-year-old recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Everybody in the UFC is either champions or contenders ... So if we're going to book a main event at Madison Square Garden, generally, broad stroke, but it's gotta be something. And we can't call it a number one contenders match when one guy isn't coming [to be No. 1 contender], we know that going in. So what are we doing? Do these two have a personal beef? Well I got some bad news there, no, they don't."

Catch Sonnen's latest YouTube video below:

Per reports, a five-round headliner between Diaz and Chimaev, scheduled for UFC 279 on September 10, has been verbally agreed upon. The bout will be the last obligation on Diaz's UFC contract, which he seems keen to exhaust.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Khamzat vs. Nate. UFC 279 on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Main event. Five rounds. Verbally agreed, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It is the final fight on Nate Diaz’s current UFC contract. Khamzat vs. Nate. UFC 279 on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Main event. Five rounds. Verbally agreed, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It is the final fight on Nate Diaz’s current UFC contract. https://t.co/p7lrcoroH0

Khamzat Chimaev is a massive favorite over Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz has been on the sidelines since a lopsided decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June last year. While he is still one of the biggest draws, the Stockton native has fought only thrice since 2016, going 1-2.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev's meteoric rise at welterweight has seen him go unbeaten in five UFC outings, which includes as many bonus-winning performances. Prior to his last outing against Gilbert Burns, 'Borz' finished all four of his opponents while absorbing a single significant strike in all fights combined.

After the announcement of their UFC 279 clash, Chimaev opened up as a mammoth -1100 favorite on sportsbooks against Diaz’s +775 underdog status. The odds continue to shift in favor of Chimaev as he currently stands at -2000 while Diaz has dropped further to +1000.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Nate Diaz +775 (31/4)

Khamzat Chimaev -1100 (1/11)



(odds via #UFC279 Here are the opening odds for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev:Nate Diaz +775 (31/4)Khamzat Chimaev -1100 (1/11)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev:Nate Diaz +775 (31/4)Khamzat Chimaev -1100 (1/11) (odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 #UFC279 https://t.co/aZOWXFlZiu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far