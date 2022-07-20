Reports: Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev verbally agreed for UFC 279 on September 10

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are reportedly on a collision course. If confirmed, this marquee fight could demolish pay-per-view records.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto via Twitter, this welterweight matchup is trending towards transpiring in the fall.

In a tweet that he put out earlier today, Okamoto said:

"Khamzat vs. Nate. UFC 279 on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. Main event. Five rounds. Verbally agreed, per UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. It is the final fight on Nate Diaz’s current UFC contract."

Diaz last fought at UFC 263 in June 2021. He suffered a loss via unanimous decision to the current No.2-ranked welterweight: Leon Edwards.

The Stockton native was aiming to get back in the win column following his TKO loss via doctor's stoppage against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244.

The former UFC lightweight world title challenger has fought many times at welterweight, though he's generally considered to be a natural lightweight.

Diaz cemented himself as a ranked 170 pounder when he beat Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in August 2019. Nate Diaz may get the opportunity to rack up another welterweight victory by handing Khamzat Chimaev his first ever professional MMA loss.

Khamzat Chimaev's road to the top

Chimaev is 11-0 overall in his mixed martial arts career and has enjoyed success across multiple divisions in the UFC. Though he fights at middleweight and welterweight, he has been prioritizing the 170 pound division as of late.

'Borz' is the No.3-ranked contender at welterweight. He last got by No.4-ranked Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in a Fight of the Year contender.

Considering that Diaz has a 2-3 record in his last five fights and Khamzat Chimaev has plenty of momentum, this contest is being perceived as a mismatch by many. This sentiment is echoed by the opening odds that just dropped for the bout.

This is the last fight on Diaz's contract, and he has made it clear that he wants to do away with his contractual obligations. Chimaev is a rising star who is eyeballing UFC welterweight gold.

A pay-per-view event with one of MMA's superstars in Diaz would immensely bump up Chimaev's stock— victorious outcome might even get 'Borz' the title-shot. However, you can never count Diaz out, as witnessed at UFC 263.

