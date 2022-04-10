UFC 273 results and fight highlights: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns delivered an absolute barnburner at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. After the longest fight of his career, Chimaev earned a closely contested split decision victory in a bout that has likely etched its name in the history books.

Chimaev started as the early aggressor, scoring a takedown over Burns only to let him up by choice. 'Borz' slipped to the canvas after a swing and a miss, only to drop Burns with a stiff jab immediately after. While the Swede didn't find success with his ground and pound, he probably won the round owing to the knockdown.

Burns silenced his doubters with a strong comeback in round two, finding his mark on multiple occasions to stun Chimaev. Chimaev swarmed in and managed to get 'Durinho' to the ground towards the final seconds of the round, but the Brazilian clearly dominated the second frame.

The action started in the third round right where it ended in the second, with Chimaev leading this time. 'Borz' looked close to finishing Burns as the Brazilian appeared to have emptied his gas tank. However, Chimaev himself was winded, and Burns soon regained his breath. While both fighters continued to land, the Swede slightly outclassed Burns to reel in the decision.

Watch the highlights below:

Troy Machir @TroyMachir Crazy end to the second round. Incredible fight between Chimaev vs. Burns. Crazy end to the second round. Incredible fight between Chimaev vs. Burns. https://t.co/oykApYBIdN

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Khamzat Chimaev extended his perfect record to 11-0 with his win over Burns. However, as advertised, 'Durinho' tested Chimaev to an unprecedented level in his career. 'Borz' went the distance for the first time in his career in an absolute classic.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA This is now the longest fight of Khamzat Chimaev's MMA career. #UFC273 This is now the longest fight of Khamzat Chimaev's MMA career. #UFC273

Giving props to Burns, Chimaev acknowledged feeling worn out for the first time after a fight. The Swede also accepted that 'Durinho' had proven to be tougher than he expected.

Chimaev was previously 4-0 in the UFC, with all of his wins coming via bonus-winning performances. Placed at number eleven on the welterweight ladder, a victory over number two-ranked Burns will likely propel 'Borz' towards title contention.

Meanwhile, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is likely to make his next title defense against Leon Edwards in July. Chimaev may find himself facing Colby Covington before getting a shot at the 170lb belt.

