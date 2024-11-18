  • home icon
  • "Khamzat would destroy you" - Former UFC star goes ballistic on "sh*t" talker Bo Nickal following UFC 309 performance

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Nov 18, 2024 18:06 GMT
UFC 309: Nickal v Craig - Source: Getty
Former UFC star sounds off on Bo Nickal's UFC 309 performance [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

A former UFC star recently sounded off on Bo Nickal following his performance at UFC 309 last Saturday. The highly touted middleweight remained unbeaten after earning a unanimous decision win over Paul Craig, however, there were many in the MMA community who criticized his performance.

The fans in attendance at Madison Square Garden also weren't too impressed with the 29-year-old and could clearly be heard chanting, 'Overrated', toward him. Nickal refrained from shooting for any takedowns and kept the fight standing, which wasn't well received as he was a decorated amateur wrestler and didn't use that to his advantage.

Among those who weren't impressed with the three-time NCAA Div I National wrestling champion was former UFC star Darren Till as he blasted him on his X account. The Englishman has transitioned into boxing as of late, but continues to keep a close eye on MMA and shares his thoughts.

Till mentioned that he has taken an issue with Nickal for diminishing his tenure with the promotion and even claiming he'd fare well against Khamzat Chimaev:

"Guy has talked so much sh*t. Sh*t talked me since he came [to] the UFC like I haven't fought and beat top guys in there. Be more humble ya ginger tool cause you're sh*t and Khamzat would destroy you."

Check out Darren Till's post regarding Bo Nickal below:

Till&#039;s post regarding Nickal [Image courtesy: @darrentill2 - X]
Till's post regarding Nickal [Image courtesy: @darrentill2 - X]

Bo Nickal reacts to latest win at UFC 309

Despite being heavily criticized by fans and fighters like Darren Till, Bo Nickal expressed his gratitude for his latest win over Paul Craig at UFC 309.

Nickal took to his X account to post his reaction to the win and mentioned that it was a great experience to earn a win at a famous venue like Madison Square Garden and vowed to continue to improve:

"Very grateful to have competed and got a W at the most historic venue in the world @TheGarden. God is good. Back to work."

Check out Bo Nickal's post regarding UFC 309 below:

