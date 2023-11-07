“Khamzat is scared” - UFC fans hyped for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis main event at UFC 297

Sean Strickland just had the opponent announced for his first title defense, and it's not the individual many expected.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis is a middleweight championship affair set to headline UFC 297, but many thought Khamzat Chimaev would be vying for Strickland's gold.

UFC Toronto had many on X, formerly known as Twitter, buzzing about the newly announced headliner and the surrounding 185-pound division.

With this top of the marquee UFC 297 announcement, some questioned the courage of Chimaev like @PSR_Mufc, who said:

"Khamzat is scared. Sad."

Some social media goers were just glad to get some clarification on UFC 297 transpiring in the great fight north, like @UFC_Obsessed, who stated:

"I’m just happy the emotional rollercoaster of Toronto rumours is over 😂"

Some felt 'Borz' got shafted in all of this and that Sean Strickland should not be fighting the number two ranked middleweight contender. This came across from @JJtheGoatKSIfan who quipped:

"stop robbing khamzat do whats fair and give his shot"

Some foresee a dominant first-title defense for Strickland, like @MmaTwitr, who said:

"DDP gets absolutely butchered over 3 rounds. Finished in the 4th via TKO."

Conversely, a user with the account name '75 DAYS UNTIL DRICUS BECOMES CHAMP" with username @JustinHerronUFC stated:

"my life is about to change."

Also, there were people who didn't want either to taste victory, like @THABANG_TCEE, who quipped:

"😂😂😂This is a fight where I wish both fighters could lose."

Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and UFC Toronto

UFC 297 now has a headline attraction with this UFC middleweight title fight, but this event has more announced than Sean Strickland versus Dricus Du Plessis.

On January 20th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Raquel Pennington, and Mayra Bueno Silva will vie for the vacant UFC bantamweight title in the co-main event of the night.

Pennington has previously fought for the 135-pound title versus Amanda Nunes, is riding a five-fight winning streak, and will be making her return here after a bit over a year away from action. The veteran of season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter had her first crack at the belt five years ago and gets her redemptive sophomore title crack.

Bueno Silva hasn't tasted defeat across her last four contests, has never been finished, and the Contender Series product embarks on her inaugural bid for UFC gold.