The UFC's latest piping hot prospect Khamzat Chimaev has now turned his attention towards fight game veteran and Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard Demian Maia. Chimaev claims that he has decided to shift his focus to Maia after being avoided by every other available top-10 fighter in the welterweight division.

Over the past few months, Khazmat Chimaev has become one of the most sought-after fighters in the promotion. Chimaev's claim to fame came when he picked up two wins inside the Octagon at Fight Island in July, within a span of just 10 days, beating John Phillips via first-round submission, followed by Rhys McKee via first-round TKO. The Chechen-Swede then picked up the third and most impressive win of his pro-fighting career by spectacularly knocking out veteran middleweight Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11 within just 17 seconds of the first round.

Following his win over Meerschaert, Khazmat Chimaev started calling out the who's who of the 170lb division including the likes of reigning champion Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Khazmat Chimaev keen on fighting Demian Maia

Khazmat Chimaev took to Twitter on Wednesday to claim that none of the top-10 welterweights want to fight him because his call-outs fell on deaf ears. With the top-10 guys ignoring his challenge, Chimaev has now decided to pursue a fight against former welterweight title challenger Demian Maia.

We talk with Ufc nobody in top 10 not schedule want to fight with me @Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my Grappling against Legend like you 🥋 @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev currently boasts an impeccable record of 9-0 in professional MMA and is rightly viewed by fans and pundits alike as the next breakout star in the UFC. Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier added to Chimaev's hype train by saying that he thinks the Chechen-Swede will become a champion at both welterweight and middleweight in the near future. UFC President Dana White even suggested that Khazmat Chimaev may be ready for a title fight against Kamaru Usman in the not so distant future.

“If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman,” White said on Fight Island. “You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”