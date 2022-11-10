Kiamrian Abbasov is confident that he’s got the physical and mental tools to defeat Christian Lee but knows better than to underestimate his challenger.

‘Brazen’ is set for his second world title defense against an unexpected challenger in ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee on Friday, November 18 at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Taking the matchup as another opportunity to level up his game, the Russian veteran is excited to welcome the Singaporean-American youngster into his own territory.

Instead of disputing Christian Lee’s chances of beating him based on his impressive history at ONE Championship, Abbasov believes that it’s going to take more than just youth and tactics to put him away.

He told ONE Championship:

“Everybody has a chance. This is going to be the type of a fight where you cannot predict anything and you definitely cannot underestimate your opponent. It is all about character, willpower, and determination. We will see if he can show it in the cage. I am ready.”

Kiamrian Abbasov is an absolute warrior. Having defeated the toughest and most battle-ridden welterweights on the roster, including Yushin Okami and Zebaztian Kadestam, he’s not an athlete anyone should consider lightly. His mental and physical strength inside the cage, fail-proof wrestling and ability to ground and pound opponents into submission make him difficult to beat.

The only time he experienced real trouble was against two-division world champion Reinier de Ridder last February when Abbasov challenged him for the middleweight world title. If Christian Lee even comes close to replicating what De Ridder did, there’s a possibility he can achieve the win.

Watch Kiamrian Abbasov capture the ONE welterweight world title below:

Christian Lee respects what Kiamrian Abbasov has to offer ahead of title match at ONE on Prime Video 4

Christian Lee has nothing but respect for Kiamrian Abbasov ahead of their welterweight world title clash at ONE on Prime Video 4.

The 24-year-old sensation is up for his second title matchup this year, coming fresh off a lightweight saga against South Korean slugger, Ok Rae Yoon, last August.

In what is the most important match of his young career with ‘Brazen’, Christian Lee is going inside the circle respecting his opponent’s capabilities. He recently told ONE Championship:

“It’s definitely not going to be an easy fight for me, it’s not an easy fight for anybody. And I’m training really hard to make sure that I’m prepared for everything that Abbasov is going to bring to the table.”

