Kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri ready to showcase his talents to the world after conquering Japan

Japanese kickboxing star and former K-1 world champion Masaaki Noiri can't wait to step inside the ONE Championship ring and introduce himself to fans all over the world.

Noiri is finally among the best in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he is excited to showcase his skills.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Noiri talked about finally stepping out of Japanese soil and onto the global stage.

The 31-year-old superstar said:

"So I'm excited because I've been fighting in Japan. I have been showing my strength and proving that I'm the best in Japan, and finally I'm here to show to the world who I am, so I'm very excited."

Noiri will face Thai icon 'Killer Kid' Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sitthichai is currently the no.3-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender in ONE Championship, and if Noiri is victorious, the Japanese fighter will likely take the Thai's spot in the rankings.

Masaaki Noiri excited for a plethora of potential matchups in ONE: "Everyone else is also strong"

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Noiri is salivating at the potential matchups he has in ONE Championship, particularly the guys at the top of the heap.

He told South China Morning Post:

"If I had to pick, I'd probably say the champion Chingiz Allazov, but everyone else is also strong. I like Superbon and Marat [Grigorian], as well as Tawanchai. Those [fights] are also my interest."

Allazov is the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, while Superbon reigns as interim kickboxing king. Meanwhile, Tawanchai is the holder of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.