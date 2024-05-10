“I’m ready to do my best again” - Multi-time champ Sitthichai ready to bring the fire against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 167

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is out to prove he's not a mere gatekeeper when he welcomes Masaaki Noiri into ONE Championship.

The multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion will face Noiri in a featherweight kickboxing matchup at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sitthichai said he's never felt better heading into his matchup against the debuting Noiri in a few weeks' time.

Coupled with facing off against a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion, Sitthichai is more than fired up to bring the fight to Noiri in their highly anticipated showdown.

"Yes, of course, it was a good break between Japan and now that I'm back in training camp. I really feel good physically and mentally, and I'm ready to do my best again," said Sitthichai.

The Thai star is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet and currently sits as the number three featherweight kickboxing contender and the number two featherweight Muay Thai contender.

An eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, 'Killer Kid' captured gold under Lumpinee and Glory before he signed with ONE Championship in 2020.

The 32-year-old has five impressive wins in the promotion against Tayfun Ozcan, Davit Kiria, Mohammed Boutasaa, Eddie Abasolo, and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Masaaki Noiri aims for a knockout against Sitthichai

Masaaki Noiri already proved his pedigree in K-1, and he now plans to bring the same type of class when he makes his ONE Championship debut.

The Japanese superstar is aware of the murderer's row that he will face in the vaunted featherweight kickboxing division, and he plans to make an example out of Sitthichai at ONE 167.

"I'm always aiming for the knockout, finishing opponents, that's my thing. So I want ONE fans to expect that from me," said Noiri in an interview with the South China Morning Post.