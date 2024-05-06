K-1 champ Masaaki Noiri gets tough ONE Championship debut against multi-time champ Sitthichai at ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri won't be getting a walk in the park for his first fight in ONE Championship.

The Japanese superstar is set to face Thai sensation Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a featherweight kickboxing contest at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

The promotion announced the development on its social media platforms after ONE Fight Night 22's Japanese broadcast.

"BIG NEWS 🚨 As announced on ONE Fight Night 22's Japanese broadcast, Masaaki Noiri's ONE debut will come against Thai striking star Sitthichai ONE 167 on Prime Video! @sitthichai_sitsongpeenong @noiri.masaaki," the promotion posted.

Noiri is ONE Championship's newest marquee signing this year and is expected to wreak havoc on the murderers' row known as the featherweight kickboxing division.

The 30-year-old is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet and once held the K-1 World GP super lightweight and welterweight titles and was the K-1 Fighter of the Year in 2021.

Sitthichai, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. 'Killer Kid' is ranked second in Muay Thai and third in kickboxing in ONE Championship's featherweight ranks. He's also an eight-time world champion, with world titles in Glory, Kunlun, Wu Lin Feng, and Lumpinee Stadium.

Noiri's ONE Championship debut against Sitthichai, and the rest of the ONE 167 card, are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Masaaki Noiri excited to test his mettle against ONE Championship's best

ONE Championship has always prided itself as the home of the best strikers on the planet, and that's what attracted Masaaki Noiri to join the promotion.

In an interview with the promotion, Noiri said he's ready to go up against the world's best kickboxers and prove to the world why he's made for the big leagues.

"I believe ONE is the ultimate stage for striking, so I wanted to challenge myself in that ring," said Noiri.