“You won’t regret it” – Masaaki Noiri promises to continue electric performances in ONE Championship

Known for his electrifying performances, ONE Championship newcomer Masaaki Noiri looks to showcase the same in the promotion.

The 30-year-old Japanese kickboxing legend, who made a name for himself competing in K-1. He was a two-division world champion, and as a former WBC Japanese Muay Thai champion, recently signed with ONE, looking to advance his career and showcase his skillset on the global stage

Now fighting under the ONE banner, Noiri vows to treat fight fans to the rousing performances he has become known for, telling the promotion in an interview:

"Hello ONE Championship fans! I'm Masaaki Noiri from Japan. Come watch my fights and I assure you won't regret it. I'll keep putting on satisfying performances, so please pay attention to me from now on! Your passionate support would be greatly appreciated!"

Masaaki Noiri is the latest high-profile ONE signee from Japan. Last year, his fellow K-1 legend Takeru Segawa came on board the promotion and had his debut back in January in a title clash against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Takeru lost to Superlek by unanimous decision but he made a good account of himself in helping the contest take an epic turn with the gallant stand he put up.

Masaaki Noiri ready to take place among ONE Championship's elite

Now with the world's largest martial arts organization, Japanese kickboxer Masaaki Noiri said he is ready to establish his name in ONE Championship and take his place among the elite fighters in the promotion.

The 30-year-old Nagoya native came on board ONE this week and will pit his skills in the stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, he shared his excitement over finally landing a deal with the organization and battling the elite fighters on its roster:

"I'm truly happy. I've been waiting for this moment, finally! I'm also very excited. I can't wait to step into the ring with only elite fighters and prove my abilities."

In the ONE featherweight kickboxing lane, Noiri is set for tough challenges from, most notably, reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov of Azerbaijan and interim titleholder Superbon of Thailand.

There is no word yet on when the Japanese star will make his promotional debut but fight fans can first pick up the promotion's upcoming main show ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs Diachkova on May 3 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 22 is headlined by the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight between world champion Smilla Sundell and Russian challenger Natalia Diachkova. It will air live and for free in U.S. primetime for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.