Masaaki Noiri eyes ONE world title success alongside Takeru Segawa: “We’ll prove the strength of Japanese fighters”

Recent ONE Championship signee Masaaki Noiri seeks to have world title success in his new home, and he wants to achieve it alongside fellow Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa.

The former two-division K-1 world champion and K-1 grand prix champion and a former WBC Japanese Muay Thai champion, the 30-year-old martial artist is out to extend such success in the world's largest martial arts organization.

While at it, Noiri said he wanted to do it alongside fellow K-1 alum Takeru to showcase further what fighters from Japan could do.

Masaaki Noiri told ONE Championship in an interview:

"[I want] to definitely win the ONE world title. Not just me, but together with Takeru Segawa. And we'll prove the strength of Japanese fighters to the world."

Takeru signed with ONE last year and had his promotional debut back in January, where he vied for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against reigning world champion Superlek Kitamoo9. He lost by unanimous decision but not after putting up a gallant stand.

Noiri, meanwhile, boasts of an overall record of 49 wins and 11 losses. He has won 11 of his last 12 fights prior to signing with ONE.

Masaaki Noiri looking forward to facing tough opponents in ONE

Now part of ONE Championship, newly signed Japanese kickboxing legend Masaaki Noiri is looking forward to being pitted against the tough fighters in the promotion, particularly in the featherweight kickboxing division.

A highly accomplished kickboxer as part of K-1 previously, the 30-year-old Nagoya native seeks to take his already illustrious career to another level in ONE.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Noiri shared his expectations as he begins his journey in the promotion. He said:

"Whoever the opponent is, I see them as a challenger. I want to face the highly ranked fighters, of course, but overall, I want to take on really strong opponents."

In the ONE featherweight kickboxing lane, Masaaki Noiri is set to face a tough field led by reigning world champion Chingiz Allazov and interim titleholder Superbon.

Also in the mix are No. 2 contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia, Sittichai Sitsongpeenong, featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and kickboxing GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan.