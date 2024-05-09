"Always aiming for the knockout" - Masaaki Noiri on the hunt for a finish in ONE debut vs. Sitthichai

Masaaki Noiri is looking to close out his ONE Championship debut the best way he knows how – with a knockout.

Barely a month after putting pen to paper to join the world's largest martial arts organization, the former multi-time K-1 word champion has a blockbuster war to get things going.

At ONE 167 on June 7, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime, the 30-year-old opens his account against No.3-ranked contender Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a three-round featherweight kickboxing scrap.

Though he could be in for a baptism of fire against one of the all-time greats in kickboxing, Masaaki Noiri remains upbeat about taking on one of the biggest names on the roster.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the karate stylist offered:

"I'm always aiming for the knockout, finishing opponents, that's my thing. So I want the ONE fans to expect that from me."

After all, taking out 'Killer Kid' could potentially fast-track him to the one missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle in his list of accolades.

Upon signing his deal with ONE, Noiri admitted that he has his sights on the divisional strap, currently in the hands of Chingiz Allazov. As such, there's no doubt that a quick night out against Sitthichai could put him on the right path to 26 pounds of gold.

Masaaki Noiri joins the best of the best at ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri will join a host of top talents when ONE Championship returns to the Impact Arena on June 7.

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex goes toe-to-toe with Denice Zamboanga in the main event with the ONE atomweight MMA world title on the line.

Before they put their friendship aside, Tawanchai PK Saenchai defends his featherweight Muay Thai crown against Jo Nattawut.

Other thrilling striking contests set for ONE 167 will see Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano, Johan Ghazali vs. Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Denis Puric.

In the night's lone submission grappling encounter, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci moves up three divisions to run it back with Gabriel Sousa.

Meanwhile, ONE lightweight submission grappling kingpin Kade Ruotolo makes his hotly anticipated MMA debut versus Blake Cooper.

Last but not least, ONE debutant Adrian Lee opens his professional MMA account against Antonio Mammarella.

ONE 167 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.