“I am confident to conquer this division” - Japanese superstar Masaaki Noiri ready to clean out deadly featherweight kickboxing class

Masaaki Noiri is ready to conquer what is arguably the most dangerous division in ONE Championship. The Japanese sensation signed with the promotion in April this year and is already looking forward to cleaning out the top five of the vaunted featherweight kickboxing division.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Noiri said he wants to face the best kickboxers on the planet and ONE Championship presented him with the opportunity to fulfill that ambitious goal.

"ONE Championship really has the best fighters in this division, everyone is at the top level in the world. But I am confident to conquer this division, that's why I signed with ONE, and that's why I'm challenging myself in this one," said Masaaki Noiri.

The 30-year-old from Tokyo, Japan, is a two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion. He brings tremendous star power to the murderer's row in ONE Championship's featherweight kickboxing class.

The division's top five is filled with all-time greats and names that would certainly be in the conversation as some of the greatest strikers to have ever lived.

Giorgio Petrosyan, ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon occupy the division's top five rankings.

Chingiz Allazov, meanwhile, reigns as the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Watch Noiri's entire interview below:

Masaaki Noiri faces Sitthichai in ONE Championship debut

Masaaki Noiri won't get an easy fight in his ONE Championship debut.

The promotion recently announced that Noiri will face Sitthichai, the number four contender in the featherweight kickboxing division, in his debut at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Sitthichai is an eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, with world titles under Lumpinee and Glory.

'Killer Kid' is one of the craftiest fighters in ONE Championship and has wins over Tawanchai, Tayfun Ozcan, Davit Kiria, Mohammed Boutasaa, and Eddie Abasolo.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.