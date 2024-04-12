"You guys give me power" - Superbon credits fans' undying loyalty for his career redemption

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand is a world champion again. The 33-year-old Thai veteran once more wears gold around his waist, and he has his fans to thank for it.

After losing his belt to Azerbaijani-Belarusian star Chingiz Allazov by knockout in 2023, the Thai megastar has been on the comeback trail. Recently, the Bangkok, Thailand native thanked his legions of fans for sticking by his side, which allowed him to draw the required strength to become champion again.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 58 post-fight press conference, Superbon had a message for his supporters. Superbon said:

"Thank you so much. You guys mean a lot to me. You guys give me power. Every time I fight, you call me Superbon in the stadium. That means a lot to me. I love you guys so much. Thanks for the support."

The Bangkok-based athlete faced longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The event took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, April 5. It streamed live in the United States and Canada via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superbon looking forward to unification match with Chingiz Allazov: "I want to be number one in kickboxing"

Superbon's victory over Marat Grigorian last weekend saw him take home the interim featherweight kickboxing gold. However, it also set up a highly anticipated world title unification match with Azerbaijani-Belarusian star Chingiz Allazov.

That fight has yet to be booked, but is as good as imminent, as the two stars will need to settle the score in their rivalry sooner rather than later.

Allazov defeated Superbon by KO in January 2023 to take the gold.

Speaking to the media, Superbon said:

"Yes, yes. I want to rerun [it back with Chingiz Allazov]. I want to be number one in kickboxing."

Poll : Were you impressed by Superbon's world title winning performance at ONE Friday Fights 58? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion