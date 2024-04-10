"He did a little bit better" - Superbon admits Marat Grigorian gave him a tougher fight in interim title clash

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand admits he got more than he bargained for in his third fight against longtime rival and second-ranked contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia.

The two elite strikers went head to head in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, which took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 6.

The last time the two locked horns under the ONE banner was at ONE X in 2022, where Superbon took home a victory on the judges' scorecards. Although the Thai warrior was expecting a tough fight from his contemporary, he did not think Grigorian was coming with as much heat as he did.

Nevertheless, Superbon clinched another unanimous decision, this time to bag the interim strap.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 58 post-event press conference, Superbon gave his rival the props he was due. The 33-year-old interim king said:

"I think he [Marat Grigorian] did a little bit better from ONE X. Because at ONE X, everything was my game. But this time, it was a little bit [different]. He changed the game [plan] because he came a little bit closer, and then I needed to change my game too, because I didn't think he would come that close too."

See the full interview below:

With the victory, Superbon now sets up an eventual rematch with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov in the near future.

Superbon reveals what went right in Marat Grigorian trilogy fight: "I still have my short weapons"

Interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon figured in arguably the toughest fight of his ONE Championship stint thus far against Marat Grigorian. The 33-year-old decisioned his rival, and said that being able to use his signature moves was key in taking home the win.

He told the media:

"From my experience, I can figure out [his movement too]. I can counter back every time that he came closer. And I still have my short weapons, like my short knee to the body, which stopped his hooks. And then when he couldn't hook or do a combination, I stopped him."

