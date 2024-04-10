"I still have my short weapons" - Superbon relied on his brilliant counterstriking to end rivalry with Marat Grigorian

Superbon has explained how he was able to secure a unanimous decision win against Marat Grigorian.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon and Grigorian fought in the main event in a grudge match for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. The world-class strikers went to war over five rounds before the Thai superstar emerged victorious by unanimous decision in a fight that could've gone either way.

During his post-fight press conference, the new interim world titleholder had this to say about what led to his win:

"But, from my experience, I can figure out [his movement too]. I can counter back every time that he came closer. And I still have my short weapons like my short knee to the body, which stopped his hooks. And then when he couldn't hook or do a combination, I stopped him."

Superbon's win at ONE Friday Fights 58 extended his promotional kickboxing record to 5-1, including two wins by knockouts. The 33-year-old is riding a two-fight winning streak in the sport since being dethroned of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Watch Superbon's entire post-fight press conference below:

What's next for Superbon after ONE Friday Fights 58?

In Jan 2023, Chingiz Allazov shocked the world by knocking out Superbon in round two to become the new ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. Since then, Allazov defended his throne once against Marat Grigorian before engaging in negotiations with the promotion, leading to an interim world title.

Assuming everything has been worked out, Allazov and Superbon could battle for undisputed status later this year. The must-see featherweight kickboxing rematch has the potential to be one of the most action-packed fights of the year.

Meanwhile, Superbon has another option if Allazov isn't ready to return. In December 2023, the Thai superstar suffered a unanimous decision loss against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Therefore, Superbon and Tawanchai could meet again for a kickboxing bout, giving the former a chance to avenge his Muay Thai loss.

