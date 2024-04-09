“He put me in a little bit of danger” – Superbon admits being surprised by Marat Grigorian’s early aggression

Superbon scored a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian last week in their title clash but admitted being caught by surprise by the Armenian fighter's aggression early in the contest.

The Thai superstar defeated Grigorian by decision to claim the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in the headlining fight at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon saw the fight taken to him by his rival right at the onset with some significant strikes, something he said provided some uneasy moments for him.

He relayed this during the post-event press conference for ONE Friday Fights 58, saying:

"Yes, yes. He pushed me forward in the first round and came close. He tried to figure out my distance from the last fight. He figured out, he did good, and he put me in a little of danger."

Following the tense moment to start the fight at ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon eventually settled down and started connecting with telling hits of his own.

The two went back-and-forth for the full five rounds and when the battle smoke cleared it was the Thai fighter whose hand was raised as the winner.

Superbon proud to have defeated Marat Grigorian for the second time

Superbon once again had to dig deep against Marat Grigorian in their latest meet-up but is proud to come away with another victory over his longtime rival.

The veteran Thai fighter was taken to the limit once again by the Armenian striker at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand and survived the tightly fought scrap with a unanimous decision win to claim the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

It was his second triumph over Grigorian in as many fights in ONE, in follow-up to the decision victory he had in their first encounter in March 2022.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA following his win, Superlek gave credit to the tough stand once again by Grigorian but also thumbed up the performance he had, saying:

"Yes, he's a very tough fighter. He's the best fighter in kickboxing. But I still beat him."

The win at ONE Friday Fights 58 put the Bangkok-based athlete in a position to challenge reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov, the man who took the gold away from him in January last year, for a unification bout.

