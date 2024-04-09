WATCH: Heated rivals Superbon, Marat Grigorian put on perfect display of phone-booth fighting in electrifying world title match

Combat sports fans live to see rivalries come to their completion, and the long story of Superbon and Marat Grigorian came to its conclusion in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

Entering the bout, the two featherweight kickboxing stars posted one win over the other, and the trilogy matchup was set to determine who truly was the better man between them.

To further add stakes to the bout, the status of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion also hung in the balance.

The rivals had no qualms about standing in the pocket and throwing loaded bombs toward each other as both men were eager to find the fight-ending blow to produce an explosive ending to their long history.

Fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, were on the edge of their seats throughout the contest as they entered a back-and-forth for the ages.

With both men pushed to their absolute limit and with just over 30 seconds remaining in the bout, Grigorian and Superbon decided to go all out in a close-quarters brawl, which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

When the dust settled, Superbon was declared the winner via unanimous decision and claimed ultimate victory over the Armenian star.

Superbon addresses unanimous decision win over rival

Following their titanic main event matchup, many believed that the Hemmers Gym fighter should have been the winner, but Superbon was not having any of it.

The head of the Superbon Training Center spoke to Sportskeeda MMA after the bout and stated that there was no other way the bout could have gone as he had utterly dominated Grigorian from start to finish.

With this rivalry finally put to bed, Superbon now turns his attention towards challenging the next undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship against Chingiz Allazov.

