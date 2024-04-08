ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon admits he was forced to dig deep in championship rounds against Marat Grigorian

Former divisional king Superbon didn't have an easy assignment during his firefight against Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58. Still, he powered through to capture the division's provisional gold against his longtime nemesis.

Both stars headlined the promotion's latest weekly offering inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and treated the watching world to a striking clinic that saw both men utilize every inch of their kickboxing arsenal.

Unfortunately, none of their best weapons were enough find a finish as they added another five grueling rounds to their seven-year rivalry.

Per the victorious party on Friday, April 5, he admits that he almost depleted his gas tank right before the championship rounds got underway.

However, with so much at stake, the Thai megastar says he was forced to power through to ensure victory at all costs.

Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I still had my kicks, left kicks, and my right knees to the body, those still hurt. Even though I looked as if my gas was not enough, you can see, he didn't hit me with anything, too, because his gas was low."

Watch the exclusive interview here:

Superbon stays on the right path to reclaim what was once his

When fights come down to minute details, only the best flourish. This was exactly the case as Superbon steered his way to a victory against tough-as-nails Grigorian inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

At times, the 33-year-old seemed to have succumbed to the No.2-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender's attack-heavy approach. However, with the right tactics and IQ, he pulled through by scoring points more effectively.

What comes next for the former divisional king is a unification world title matchup and a chance to exact revenge over Chingiz Allazov, who took his gold away at ONE Fight Night 6 in January last year.

Beating the Azerbaijan-Belarus native could well be a tall order, but if the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion can dig deep as he did in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, there's every reason to believe he can reclaim what was once his.

Poll : Did Marat Grigorian do enough to upset Superbon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion