“Debut with bang bang” - Fans hyped for Masaaki Noiri’s ONE Championship debut against multi-time champ Sitthichai

Japanese kickboxing star Masaaki Nori's ONE Championship debut is just a few short weeks away. In addition to 11 electrifying fights inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 22, the promotion also revealed that the former two-division K-1 champion will make his first appearance inside the Circle at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7 at Impact Arena.

Welcoming Noiri to martial arts' biggest global stage will be eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

"BIG NEWS. As announced on ONE Fight Night 22’s Japanese broadcast, Masaaki Noiri’s ONE debut will come against Thai striking star Sitthichai at ONE 167 on Prime Video!"

ONE Championship fans shared their excitement over the announcement on Instagram, writing:

"Killer Kid vs. Noiri? Definitely a much watch."

"Debut with bang bang."

"Fireworks."

"Fight fans are pumped."

The two-division K-1 Kickboxing world champion heads to ONE Championship with an impressive overall record of 60-11, with 25 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Sitthichai plans on spoiling Masaaki Noiri's big debut at ONE 167

Hoping to spoil Masaaki Noiri's big night will 128-win veteran Sitthichai. Currently ranked in the top five of both the featherweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, 'Killer Kid' has continued to prove that he is one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

Under the ONE banner, Sitthichai has gone toe-to-toe with the best of the best, such as interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov, and three-time GLORY Kickboxing world titleholder Marat Grigorian.

He also holds victories over ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Tayfun Ozcan, Davit Kiria, and Mohammed Boutasaa.

Will Sitthichai play spoiler and bag one of the biggest wins of his career, or will Noiri immediately establish himself as one of the featherweight kickboxing division's top contenders right out of the gate?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.