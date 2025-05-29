Kickboxing world champion Superlek offers tentative timeline for comeback: "Probably one month more"

Thai striking maestro Superlek Kiatmoo9 has revealed the timetable of his possible return amid the lingering injury he's nursing and following the unanimous decision loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last March 23.

In his recent appearance on the South China Morning Post's YouTube channel for an interview, Superlek said that he needs another month to fully get back to his 100% form and return inside the ring, as he shared:

"Now, my condition has been much better because there are few teams working with me on this injury. So yeah, I think like I just want to like you know go back, just like take care of my injury, and yeah probably one month more I can return."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

'The Kicking Machine' was forced to let go of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title during the ONE 172 official weigh-ins after missing weight. He then fought Anane in a rematch, eventually receiving his second loss in ONE Championship.

Superlek aims to use these setbacks for his revenge tour once he's officially cleared to compete again at the highest level.

Superlek says that he didn't want to withdraw in the rematch with Nabil Anane because people would go berserk against him

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was still dealing with an injury when he accepted the rematch with Anane at the Saitama Arena in Japan, but he didn't want to withdraw because he just didn't want to make it look like he was making an excuse for not fighting.

Furthermore, Superlek also said that people would go berserk against him had he withdrawn against Anane because he already did that against Nico Carrillo earlier this year, as he explained in his interview with the South China Morning Post:

"I just want to put it out there that this is not an excuse - just something that really happened and that you know when I speak out there were also people that said. 'Oh if you are sick you are not at 100 percent, why didn't you withdraw?' But I already did that with Nico Carrillo because of my injury, and then I think you know, if I withdraw again, then people will have a lot to say."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

Anatoly Pimentel

















