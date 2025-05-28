“People will have a lot to say” - Superlek explains refusal to withdraw despite being ill in Nabil Anane fight

Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes full responsibility for his lackluster performance in his stunning defeat at the hands of Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last March.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing kingpin already revealed that he dealt with an undisclosed illness before the bout.

Despite a rough weight cut and feeling physically compromised, the Thai megastar soldiered on, but was utterly dominated by the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Appearing in an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek addressed criticism for accepting the fight despite knowing he wasn't at 100 percent.

"I just want to put it out there that this is not an excuse - just something that really happened and that you know when I speak out there were also people that said. ‘Oh if you are sick if you are not at 100 percent, why didn't you withdraw?’

Moreover, 'The Kicking Machine' cited that he had already pulled out of a prior match with Nico Carrillo due to injury. Superlek didn't want to open Pandora's box by bowing out of two straight scheduled matches. He added:

"But I already did that with Nico Carrillo because of my injury, and then I think, you know, if I withdraw again, then people will have a lot to say."

Superlek rues not being able to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown

Superlek added to his legacy when he became a two-sport and two-division kingpin by destroying Jonathan Haggerty in the first round last year to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

Unfortunately, he lost the belt due to a mishap on the scales. In the same interview, Superlek shared his regret at not being able to hold on to the title much longer.

"Yes, of course, it's the Muay Thai belt, and I got it just a few months back, and I feel like I lost it too soon. So, I really want to go after it."

Watch Superlek's SCMP interview in its entirety:

