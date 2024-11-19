"Kid got a black eye from Paul Craig" - Fans react as Bo Nickal criticizes UFC 309 commentary team featuring Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik 

Surging UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal extended his undefeated record to seven straight at UFC 309 last weekend. His dance partner was fellow grappling specialist Paul Craig. As usual, when two high-level grapplers collide inside the octagon, the two cancel each other out and turn the fight into a striking affair.

While some praised the wrestling-based Nickal's striking against the more seasoned Craig, others were more critical - including the UFC commentary team, apparently. In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 28-year-old prospect found that the mic team of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik were biased against him.

Nickal said:

"When I watched the fight back, something that was a little disappointing was the commentary and just kind of hearing the way they were looking at the fight, it made me feel like, they didn't really know what was going on as much."

Nickal added:

"To hear things like, you know, DC [Cormier] say, 'Oh, he's not ready for Khamzat [Chimaev]'. And I think he was kind of trying to be respectful but also trying to, like, I don't know, set me down a peg."

Check out the video posted by Spinnin Backfist on X below:

Fans reacted to Bo Nickal's interview, with @goatbaggiealt saying:

"kid got a black eye from Paul Craig😭😭"

Meanwhile, @FR0STY_666 said:

"bro is still trying to prove his fight was a banger lol"

Check out more comments below:

More comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

Bo Nickal reveals the "deal" he made with U.S. President Donald Trump

After his unanimous decision win over Paul Craig, Bo Nickal was seen kneeling near the side of the octagon, talking to newly-appointed U.S.

President Donald Trump who was sitting octagon side. Nickal is one of many UFC fighters who are in strong support of the Republican Party's presidential candidate. Trump also went on record to say that he's a fan of the UFC middleweight's steady rise in MMA.

The conversation between the two couldn't be heard but it was evident that Nickal planned to have this conversation with Trump after the fight. There was an air of conviction his body language.

In the midst of fans speculating what their conversation was about, the college wrestling star took to Instagram to explain the nature of the conversation:

"The deal was he won so I had to win"

