Bassil Hafez has won the hearts of the MMA community despite losing his UFC debut against Jack Della Maddalena last night.

Stepping in on short notice, Hafez was the underdog going into his bout against the Australian. However, the debutant put on an impressive performance and gave Maddalena arguably his hardest fight in the UFC so far. While the fight was extremely close, the 31-year-old ended up suffering a split decision at the end of a three-round brawl.

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama What a UFC debut! How did you guys score the fight? Jack Della Maddalena defeats Bassil Hafez via split decision! #UFCVegas77

Reacting to the same, the MMA community has praised Bassil Hafez for an impressive UFC debut with many suggesting that he should have won the fight. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Basil came to fight let's see his cardio in the third"

"Been training with Hafez for a while. Absolute beast on the ground and belongs in the UFC without a doubt. #UFC"

"I got it 1 round a piece going into this 3rd RD! Hafez, on short notice, is showing a lot of promise and skill, against an opponent that not many wanted to take #UFCVegas77"

2-1 Hafez on short notice. Kids a beast."

"BASSIL!! WAY TO MAKE THE MOST OF THIS MOMENT BROTHER! SO HAPPY FOR YOU!"

"Bad call #UFCVegas77"

"Yeah that decision was questionable."

"What a fight. That's how you show up and maximize your opportunity @Bassilhafaez"

"That was a tough decision but they got it wrong #UFCFightNight"

Jack Della Maddalena speaks about his win over Bassil Hafez

Following his split decision victory over Bassil Hafez, Jack Della Maddalena sat down at the post-fight press conference to talk about a variety of topics. During the press conference, the Australian was asked if he was confident about getting the result in his favor.

To which Maddalena replied by claiming that he thought the result could've gone either way when he heard that it was a split decision. While suggesting that he's glad to have had his hand raised, the Australian said:

"When I heard the split decision I thought it could go either way, the judges are always all over the place but it felt like I landed the bigger shots, he was shooting pretty desperately and on top I feel like he didn't do a lot of damage. I'll look back on it and see but I'm glad to get the hand raised and I'm happy for him you know, big opportunity and he delivered."

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments below :