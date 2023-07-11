Who is Bassil Hafez? UFC newcomer set to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 

Bassil Hafez is a 31-year-old American professional MMA fighter who is set to make his UFC debut against fast-rising welterweight Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend.

While Della Maddalena was initially booked to face Sean Brady at UFC 290 this past weekend, Brady was forced to pull out of the bout due to a strep infection in his arm. His replacement opponent, UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell, also pulled out after a pre-fight MRI revealed a previously undiagnosed brain condition. He will reportedly require further brain procedures.

The Australian chose not to go home after learning his second planned fight was canceled, hoping to get the call against another potential opponent. His plan paid off, and Della Maddalena will face Bassil Hafez this weekend at UFC Vegas 77.

Here's what you should know about him:



• (8-3-1)

• 1 knockout

• 4 submissions

• Fury FC welterweight champion

• former CFFC welterweight champion



Fighting out of Colorado, Bassil Hafez made his professional debut in January 2016. 'Badre' is coming off two consecutive wins over Anthony Ivy and Evan Cutts under the Cage Fury FC banner and has a professional record of 8-3.

Out of his eight wins, Bassil Hafez has secured three decisions, four submissions, and one knockout victory. All three of his losses have come via decision.

Fans react to news of Bassil Hafez fighting Jack Della Maddalena on short notice at UFC Vegas 77

Given Jack Della Maddalena's recent impressive performances, fans were undoubtedly excited to discover that the mercurial Australian welterweight has a fight booked.

When veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani broke the news that Della Maddalena has been assigned a fight against Bassil Hafez at UFC Vegas 77 this weekend, fans had mixed reactions. While most backed the Australian to beat Hafez, some were upset at the UFC for giving Della Maddalena a debutant.

They expressed their opinions on the matchup in the comments section under Helwani's tweet.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Jack Della Maddalena has a fight this weekend.



He is fighting UFC debutant Bassil Hafez at 170 pounds on the July 15 Apex card, per sources. Jack Della Maddalena has a fight this weekend.He is fighting UFC debutant Bassil Hafez at 170 pounds on the July 15 Apex card, per sources.

Popular MMA-based handle @AFeldmanMMA joked:

"Bassil Hafez’s point of view Saturday night."

Another major handle commented:

"So happy something worked out for him."

MS @UFC_Obsessed 🏼 @arielhelwani So happy something worked out for him @arielhelwani So happy something worked out for him 👏🏼

One fan opined that Jack Della Maddalena will make easy work of Bassil Hafez and joked:

"This will be another situation like the one with Nickal and Woodburn."

Allen Clanton @AllenClanton8 @arielhelwani This will be another situation like the one with Nickal and Woodburn @arielhelwani This will be another situation like the one with Nickal and Woodburn

Another user stated:

"welp we at least get to see JDM fight. Hope he atleast puts on a nice highlight real finish."

Captainfluffy25 🪶⏳🌿💎 @CptFluffy25 @arielhelwani welp we at least get to see JDM fight. Hope he atleast puts on a nice highlight real finish. @arielhelwani welp we at least get to see JDM fight. Hope he atleast puts on a nice highlight real finish.

One user jokingly wrote:

"Let's all say a prayer for Bassil Hafez's health."

One fan keenly pointed out:

"So no Holland? No buckley? Literally multiple guys willing to step up but the ufc is cheap and would rather just pay a guy his 12k to lose."

Kake Jelly @_kake_jelly_ @BigMarcel24 @arielhelwani So no Holland? No buckley? Literally multiple guys willing to step up but the ufc is cheap and would rather just pay a guy his 12k to lose. @BigMarcel24 @arielhelwani So no Holland? No buckley? Literally multiple guys willing to step up but the ufc is cheap and would rather just pay a guy his 12k to lose.

One fan praised Hafez for taking the fight on such short notice and wrote:

"Props to Bassil for accepting such a challenge."

Jon @j6o8n6 @arielhelwani Well I’m always pulling for an upset in these situations @arielhelwani Well I’m always pulling for an upset in these situations

