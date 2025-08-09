Khamzat Chimaev recently showcased the gym and new facilities he is building in his village in Chechnya, Russia. He expressed his desire to inspire the youth by encouraging them to become stronger and more dedicated to self-improvement.

'Borz' is currently scheduled to face Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight championship at UFC 319 on Aug. 16. In the UFC 319 Countdown video ahead of the bout, Chimaev discussed various topics, including the upgrades in his village, such as the new gyms and other facilities.

He said:

"All Chechnya villages are the same. People helping each other to become a good people. But now [it's] my time to give back, that's why I'm building a gym. This gym I'm building in my village is for the young people and boys become a good wrestler here... It's not gym for me, I'm building for the kids."

He added:

"Everyone knows me. I know everyone here. If I go out, they don't see me like Khamzat Chimaev superstar; they see me like their brother. They love me. I love them as well. Kids [have] to be safe, so [have] to be not on the streets, better [have] to be in the gym. Gym makes you a stronger guy, mentally, physically."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below (20:37):

Khamzat Chimaev forsees achieving triple champion status following Dricus du Plessis fight

Khamzat Chimaev is fresh off a dominating victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. His fight against Dricus du Plessis will mark his first opportunity at UFC gold. With a potential win over the South African, Chimaev hopes to achieve a triple champion status.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ESPN MMA, 'Borz' discussed potential bouts against Jack Della Maddalena, Magomed Ankalaev, or Alex Pereira, saying:

"[Jack Della Maddalena] would be a good fight for me, and we will go down [the weight class] and fight him as well. [We] could win the belt there. And if I go up [to light heavyweight], there is [Magomed] Ankalaev and Alex Pereira. They're fighting now, and whoever wins, I can fight for that belt as well."

