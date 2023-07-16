“Kids were watching this on YouTube” - Daniella Hemsley sparks outrage with shocking on-air flashing incident after KingPyn Boxing triumph

OnlyF*ns model Daniella Hemsley faced heavy criticism and backlash after a controversial incident during a recent KingPyn boxing event. Following her victory on July 15, the 22-year-old English influencer decided to celebrate in a shocking manner that quickly went viral.

After having her hand raised in victory at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Hemsley lifted her shirt and exposed herself to the live camera, leaving viewers stunned and outraged. The incident received widespread attention on social media, drawing strong criticism from many.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Daniella Hemsley really flashed the live camera after her win 🫣

Fans expressed their disappointment and concern over the inappropriate display. One fan expressed disbelief, stating:

"Gotta put a stop to this now before it gets out of hand!!!"

Another fan questioned the appropriateness of the incident:

"Crazy how kids were watching this on YouTube."

Check out fans' reactions to the incident below:

But that’s on her @shannonsharpeee This isn’t needed women in sports is facing other issuesBut that’s on her

Chynce @Chynce @shannonsharpeee Weren’t kids watching this? Pretty sure was on YouTube for like some content creator boxing. Idk fs but that’s what I heard.

max baldry @maxbaldry15 @JakeWatson_TV @StuartArmour @shannonsharpeee Tbh if you watch the Jarvis v gib fight I think that was the best standard of boxing I’ve seen from YouTubers

While Hemsley issued an apology, the controversy surrounding her on-air flashing incident has sparked a broader discussion about the boundaries of acceptable behavior, and the responsibility influencers hold, particularly in public events and platforms accessible to a wide range of audiences.

Boxing superstar Claressa Shields condemns Daniella Hemsley's controversial celebrations at KingPyn Boxing

Daniella Hemsley's post-fight antics, which involved flashing the crowd, have garnered significant attention on social media.

One notable figure who spoke out against Hemsley's actions is boxing superstar Claressa Shields. Shields, known for her impressive career and advocacy for women's boxing, expressed her disapproval of Hemsley's post-fight celebrations. Shields took to social media to voice her disapproval, stating that Hemsley's behavior is a setback for women's boxing.

In a tweet, Shields wrote:

"Wow... this is a step backwards for women's boxing. Stop this s**t."

Shields' comment resonated with many, as people in the comment section echoed her sentiments and agreed that Daniella Hemsley's actions were unnecessary and not inspiring, particularly for young girls who may be watching.

Check out the tweets below:

"@Claressashields Definitely agree.It's kind of a shame. Really, she put in that hard work and just took 1,00 steps back."

It's kind of a shame. Really, she put in that hard work and just took 1,00 steps back. @Claressashields Definitely agree.It's kind of a shame. Really, she put in that hard work and just took 1,00 steps back.

"This isn't in the category of women's boxing it's a sub genre. Don't do the sport an injustice"

bluechipnfts.sol @transfernft @Claressashields This isn't in the category of women's boxing it's a sub genre. Don't do the sport an injustice

"What is the purpose of this 🙄😡 disturbing!"