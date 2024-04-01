“Killed Volk and took his look” - Fans left shellshocked as Islam Makhachev unveils new “mythical fighter look” on social media

The next time Islam Makhachev returns to the octagon he may have a new look.

In a video shared with his followers on Instagram, Makhachev appeared to have proudly shaved his head bald. The lightweight champion did not mention if he plans to make the change permanent or unveil the new appearance in his next fight but gave fans a lot to discuss on social media.

Fans joked at the resemblance Makhachev now shares with his former opponent Alexander Volkanovski, claiming the fighter stole his old rival's look.

One fan commented:

"Killed Volk and took his look"

Other fans declared Makhachev turned himself into a new "mythical fighter" by going bald, writing:

"New mythical fighter. All GOAT fighters were bald"

Given Makhachev's Muslim identity, the fighter has always kept his haircut tight and clean but has not been seen before in the UFC bald. Khabib Nurmagomedov once recalled his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov — who also served as Makhachev's former coach — having a strict policy with his fighters' hairstyles.

With the video released on April 1, several other fans wondered if the shaved head was legitimate or if the Dagestani was pulling an 'April Fools' prank.

Fans also commented:

"April fools, or maybe shaving his head is the joke itself"

"Looks like Volk and Khamzat had a baby"

"Skinhead Poirier vs. Skinhead Makhachev is about to be crazy"

"Looks better ngl"

View more fan reactions to Islam Makhachev's new look below:

Fans reacting to Islam Makhachev shaving his head bald [via @champrds on X]

Who will Islam Makhachev fight in his next lightweight title defense?

Islam Makhachev has expressed his desire to challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight title but in all likelihood would defend the lightweight championship in his next outing.

With several viable lightweight contenders set to compete at UFC 300, most MMA fans and media outlets predict the next lightweight title challenger will be none other than former interim champion Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' has twice before unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed belt and is coming off a thrilling knockout win over Benoit Saint Dennis at UFC 299 last month. However, Makhachev has shown interest in the matchup and has few other fighters to face in his targeted return month of June.

Adding to rumors, Poirier recently posted a cryptic message on social media, claiming to be back in training but without mention of a return date or opponent.

Regardless of speculation, Makhachev does not currently have an upcoming fight made official as he currently observes Ramadan until April 9.

