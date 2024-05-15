"Killer no matter what" - Fans loving Jackie Buntan's tenacious headhunting in Bangkok barnburner against Martine Michieletto

Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan continues to win over the fans with her tenacious spirit and fight-brawling ways after facing Italian power striker Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20.

The American fighter showcased a world-class heart against another natural brawler in a bid to rematch current strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell for the coveted world title.

As such, she really dug deep in defeating Michieletto, a four-time ISKA kickboxing world champion, after three rounds of pure action.

This week, the fans praised Buntan's granite chin and sharp-shooting punches as they watched her debilitate Michieletto bit by bit via Instagram.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Fan comments

Jackie Buntan has experienced a lot of success within the last couple of years after experiencing a lone loss to Smilla Sundell for the inaugural world title back in April 2022.

But now, the Filipino-American standout has a second opportunity to make unprecedented history when she faces French-Algerian hard-hitter Anissa 'C18' Meksen for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing gold at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5.

"Still some things that I'm not too happy with" - Jackie Buntan wants to focus on the task at hand and work on improving her game

Jackie Buntan became her own worst critic when she was asked about her winning performance against Martine Michieletto in the post-event interviews.

If Buntan's going to fight for another world title, she knows that she cannot rest on her laurels alone.

According to the Boxing Works representative, she made a lot of mistakes against her Italian opponent that if she doesn't fix them now, then someone as strong as Anissa Meksen could make her pay dearly for them in the future.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan said:

"Happy with this fight, you know, but there's a lot of things that came out that we've been working for six or for six weeks but there's still some things that I'm not too happy with in my performance, I definitely want to go back and fix those holes."