“I was overcommitted coming in” – Jackie Buntan points out flaws in violent victory over Martine Michieletto

Filipina-American strawweight Muay Thai superstar Jackie Buntan returned to action last weekend in a highly anticipated bout with Italy’s Martin Michieletto.

Buntan locked horns with the Italian star at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, which took place last Saturday, March 9, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Buntan was dominant in her performance, staying a step ahead of Michieletto throughout the contest. The 26-year-old California native put together a comprehensive showing, winning by unanimous decision after three solid rounds of action.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Buntan said that while she was satisfied with the way she fought, she noticed some holes in her game that needed addressing.

The 26-year-old said:

“Being able to score my little shots. Tapping the gloves, inside kicks. I think I was kind of overcommitted coming in, she could see that, catch me on the way in.”

Buntan says she is back and ready to resume her promising career in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

What’s next for Jackie Buntan?

After her incredible performance, former ONE world title challenger, Filipina-American star Jackie Buntan says she wants to remain active throughout the year, even if she isn’t particularly looking to rush into a world title shot.

The 26-year-old says she is also open to partaking in special rules fights and boxing matches in the future.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja took place live at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, March 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Jackie Buntan’s next fight.