Jackie Buntan thanks Janet Todd for being a trailblazer in the women’s combat sport scene: “She paved the way” 

Filipina-American striking sensation and former ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan credits teammate, mentor, and close friend Janet Todd for a lot of her success and for paving the way for her to be successful in ONE Championship.

Buntan and Todd, the reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion, have worked together at Boxing Works in California through the years, honing their skills under the legendary Brian Popejoy.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Buntan gave props to Todd for everything she has done.

The 26-year-old said:

“She paved the way for me and other athletes, not only females, but just the U.S. athletes, peers. She definitely paved a road to being able to be a top competitor worldwide, not just here in the U.S.”

The two are set to grace the ONE Championship ring together for the final time this Friday night.

Jackie Buntan and Janet Todd share ONE Championship card one last time before the latter’s retirement

Both Jackie Buntan and Janet Todd are back in action this Friday at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video.

Buntan is set to lock horns with Italy’s Martine Michieletto in a catchweight Muay Thai contest, while Todd competes in the main event in an atomweight kickboxing world title unification bout against Thailand’s ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Todd says she will be retiring after this fight, win or lose.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.