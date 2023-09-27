“Killing the runway” - Luke Rockhold shows off his modelling chops at Hugo Boss fashion show in Milan, makes MMA fans go wild 

Luke Rockhold is a former UFC middleweight champion. Unfortunately, he wasn't destined for a lengthy reign at the top of the 185-pound weight class, immediately losing the title in a massive upset to Michael Bisping, a man he'd previously beaten. The defeat marked the beginning of Rockhold's decline as a fighter.

But at one point, it seemed like the UFC had a potential star on their hands with Luke Rockhold. While he was never going to reach the heights that Conor McGregor or Ronda Rousey did, his dominance inside the octagon and his physical appearance made him marketable, earning him a modelling contract.

Despite the downswing of his combat sports career, he has leaned into his modelling as a secondary source of income, appearing in adverts for Ralph Lauren and recently appearing at the Hugo Boss fashion show in Milan, Italy. His appearance turned heads in the MMA community.

After Rockhold posted footage of his appearance on his Instagram page, fans flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts. One comment poked fun at the former champion's 'conceive, believe, achieve' phrase that became a fixture in his past rivalry with Michael Bisping, writing:

"U conceived believed achieved"

Another comment, by UFC color commentator Jon Anik, was fully supportive of Luke Rockhold's modelling career:

"THE f*ckin' BOSS"

This sentiment was echoed by a fan, who described Rockhold in flattering terms:

"Looking sharp and classy as always Luke."

Another comment praised him for his runway skills:

"Killing the runway"

Who were Luke Rockhold's last wins in the UFC?

While Luke Rockhold exited the promotion on a three-fight losing streak, retiring from MMA altogether, he was once on a tear through the middleweight division. After losing to Michael Bisping, he rebounded by TKO'ing David Branch within two rounds. Before UFC 199, he was on a five-fight win streak.

His wins consisted of victories over Chris Weidman, Lyoto Machida and Michael Bisping himself, all former UFC champions. Prior to that, he'd beaten the likes of Tim Boetsch and Costas Philippou. While his days as a fighter, MMA or otherwise, are over, he is remembered for his powerful kicks and slick submission game.