Kim Jae Woong banks on ‘fearless heart’ to withstand John Lineker’s nuclear power

Heads will roll when knockout artists Kim Jae Woong and John Lineker share the ring at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The Korean striker enters this slugfest as the underdog, considering he’ll be taking on the former bantamweight champion who’s known to possess weapons of mass destruction in his fists.

Lineker has 17 knockouts in 35 career wins, with his last three finishes taking place under the ONE banner. ‘Hands of Stone’ certainly lives up to his fearsome moniker, with violent KO victories over the likes of Troy Worthen and former world champions Kevin Belingon and Bibiano Fernandes.

Despite how intimidating his opponent’s resume is, Kim remains unfazed. After all, he has the utmost belief in his capabilities to weather adversity.

‘The Fighting God’ told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“My most dangerous weapon is my warrior’s fearless heart that is unafraid of John Lineker’s fist. I will withstand his powerful striking.”

While Kim might not have the same notorious reputation as Lineker, ONE fans are quite familiar with his handiwork. The 30-year-old initially wreaked havoc in the featherweight ranks and holds a knockout victory over former two-division world titleholder Martin Nguyen.

Kim made waves upon dropping to bantamweight after also finishing the division’s former ruler Kevin Belingon last year.

Following a recent setback against Shoko Sato this past January, Kim gets an opportunity to crack the top five if he can upset the No.1-ranked contender in the 145-pound division.

Don’t be shocked if ‘The Fighting God’ pulls this one off and disrupts the pecking order in the bantamweight ranks.

ONE Fight Night 13 will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card will air live in US primetime on August 4, free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.