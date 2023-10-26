"King is back" - Conor McGregor set to attend Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, fans excited

Conor McGregor recently disclosed that he's been extended an invitation from the Saudi Arabian authorities to attend Tyson Fury's fight against Francis Ngannou, and he is set to travel to the Middle East tomorrow.

Fury and Ngannou are gearing up for a 10-round boxing match scheduled for October 28 in Riyadh.

The upcoming event is one of the most significant crossover moments in combat sports since the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in 2017. It's particularly noteworthy as it marks the former UFC heavyweight champion's debut in the squared circle following his departure from the UFC in January.

'The Notorious' recently took to X to share voice notes, revealing his plans to travel to the Kingdom on Friday morning. He said:

"Just getting on to happily announce I will be heading to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia early AM tomorrow for the big blockbuster fight between boxer Tyson Fury and mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou."

Check out McGregor's voice notes below:

Conor McGregor's announcement sparked a wide range of reactions from combat sports enthusiasts.

One fan wrote:

"Conor paved the way for these blockbuster cross over fights."

Another wrote:

"McGregor mastering the art of yapanese for the Arab money 😭😭"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Now i will be watching🔥 👏"

"Can’t wait for it, imagine if Francis shocks the world"

"he bout to get on stage and square off with with the winner"

"King is back"

Michael Chandler accuses Conor McGregor of avoiding a showdown

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since his significant leg injury during his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

While there's a lot of excitement about 'The Notorious' making his return against Michael Chandler, the exact date and location for this highly-anticipated match are yet to be confirmed. The pair served as rival coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 earlier this year and were expected to square off in the finale.

However, McGregor's plans to face 'Iron' this year were thwarted because the Irishman did not meet the mandatory drug testing requirements within the USADA pool in a timely manner.

The growing uncertainty about the fight seems to have triggered frustration in Michael Chandler, who recently took to X and voiced his displeasure towards McGregor:

"You ever realize how @TheNotoriousMMA stays silent on social about me. Telltale sign, he’s smart, he’d rather find a lesser opponent. He’s waiting for me to move on. It’s too late to be scared man. Can’t remain afraid kid."

Check out Chandler's post below:

