“Never give up, even when it’s hard” - Kirill Grishenko feels fortunate ahead of ‘Buchecha’ fight

Former ONE interim heavyweight world title contender Kirill Grishenko is set to face Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and undefeated heavyweight Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE on Prime Video 1. It's safe to say that both fighters will face their toughest challenges yet on August 26.

Grishenko is perhaps the most accomplished fighter Almeida will have stepped into the circle with so far being that the Belarusian has already fought for a world title. As for 'Buchecha', nothing could possibly prepare Grishenko for his legendary grappling mastery.

Grishenko is coming off a devastating KO loss to Anatoly Malykhin in a bid to win the ONE interim heavyweight world title back in February. After such a heartbreaking defeat, the Belarusian former Greco-Roman wrestler chose not to take things easy and is now facing a 17-time BJJ world champion inside the circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Grishenko discussed his motivation to keep fighting at the highest level, despite the setbacks that he's experienced in life:

“You should never give up, even when it’s hard. Do your best, get up, and try to go all the way and achieve your goals. Look at me. Who would have thought that after only a year and a half in MMA I would fight for the belt?”

What Grishenko said is true in combat sports, but it also rings true in life. Setbacks and disappointments will always be part of our journeys to become better versions of ourselves. The key is to never give up, be gracious in defeat and be grateful for the triumphs, regardless of how big or small they are.

Kirill Grishenko is not afraid of 'Buchecha' ahead of their fight at ONE on Prime Video 1

Not many people will be excited to jump into a cagefight with a 17-time jiu-jitsu world champion like 'Buchecha', but Kirill Grishenko welcomes the challenge. This is simply because the former Greco-Roman wrestler is not at the very least scared of Almeida's grappling inside the circle.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Grishenko explained why the Brazilian's ground supremacy does not equate to a guaranteed win against him come August 26:

“I think he’s a high-level grappler, a living legend, who has achieved a lot [in BJJ]. If he can improve his striking, he has a chance to be a champion [in MMA]. Now, he relies on his ground game too much."

The Belarusian grappler-turned-striker further expounded:

“He has impressed me with his skills on the ground, but not with his striking – it is too basic, too slow. If he wants to stay at the top of the game, he needs to become a well-rounded fighter."

Grishenko does have a point. Relying on just one aspect of the game, even though you're probably the best in the world at it, will no longer cut it in MMA today. 'Buchecha' needs to show more than just his grappling prowess to come out on top at ONE on Prime Video 1.

