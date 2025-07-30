Kirill Grishenko plans all-out battle with Ben Tynan: “I’m not letting my guard down for a second”

The Belarusian heavyweight fighter, Kirill Grishenko, is ready for his scheduled showdown against Ben Tynan of Canada this week. He shared his preparedness for an all-out battle and was confident of emerging victorious.Minsk native Grishenko is to touch gloves against 'Vanilla Thunder' in a three-round heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1. It is one of the featured matches at the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kirill Grishenko shared his thoughts on Tynan and his frame of mind heading into their match, saying:&quot;I take him seriously as an opponent – and I’m not letting my guard down for a second.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKirill Grishenko is coming off back-to-back victories heading into ONE Fight Night 34. His latest victory came in February in Qatar, where he scored an opening-round TKO win over Mauro Cerilli of Italy. The win halted a two-fight slide for the M2G/MGC affiliate previously, while reigniting his push for the top of the ONE heavyweight MMA division.Tynan, for his part, is looking for a winning return from a one-year hiatus and to further propel his ONE Championship campaign.ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Kirill Grishenko says adjustments are key at ONE Fight Night 34Kirill Grishenko believes that sharing a wrestling background with upcoming opponent Ben Tynan makes their showdown at ONE Fight Night 34 all the more interesting. He asserted that whoever makes the needed adjustments come fight night will emerge as the winner.He shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that he sees his showdown with Tynan as pretty much even, but he is nonetheless determined to swing the proceedings in his favor.Grishenko said:&quot;Yeah, we’re both wrestlers, but we come from different styles. Let’s not forget we’re fighting under MMA rules, and it all comes down to who’s better at adapting their wrestling to striking.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostONE Fight Night 34 is the seventh match of Grishenko in the &quot;Home of Martial Arts&quot; since making his promotional debut in April 2021.