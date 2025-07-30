  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Kirill Grishenko plans all-out battle with Ben Tynan: “I’m not letting my guard down for a second”

Kirill Grishenko plans all-out battle with Ben Tynan: “I’m not letting my guard down for a second”

By Mike Murillo
Published Jul 30, 2025 11:32 GMT
Kirill Grishenko ready for all-out war against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34. -- Photos from Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan
Kirill Grishenko ready for all-out war against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 34. -- Photos from Kirill Grishenko and Ben Tynan's IGs

The Belarusian heavyweight fighter, Kirill Grishenko, is ready for his scheduled showdown against Ben Tynan of Canada this week. He shared his preparedness for an all-out battle and was confident of emerging victorious.

Ad

Minsk native Grishenko is to touch gloves against 'Vanilla Thunder' in a three-round heavyweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1. It is one of the featured matches at the event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Kirill Grishenko shared his thoughts on Tynan and his frame of mind heading into their match, saying:

"I take him seriously as an opponent – and I’m not letting my guard down for a second."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Kirill Grishenko is coming off back-to-back victories heading into ONE Fight Night 34. His latest victory came in February in Qatar, where he scored an opening-round TKO win over Mauro Cerilli of Italy. The win halted a two-fight slide for the M2G/MGC affiliate previously, while reigniting his push for the top of the ONE heavyweight MMA division.

Tynan, for his part, is looking for a winning return from a one-year hiatus and to further propel his ONE Championship campaign.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Kirill Grishenko says adjustments are key at ONE Fight Night 34

Kirill Grishenko believes that sharing a wrestling background with upcoming opponent Ben Tynan makes their showdown at ONE Fight Night 34 all the more interesting. He asserted that whoever makes the needed adjustments come fight night will emerge as the winner.

Ad

He shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that he sees his showdown with Tynan as pretty much even, but he is nonetheless determined to swing the proceedings in his favor.

Grishenko said:

"Yeah, we’re both wrestlers, but we come from different styles. Let’s not forget we’re fighting under MMA rules, and it all comes down to who’s better at adapting their wrestling to striking."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 34 is the seventh match of Grishenko in the "Home of Martial Arts" since making his promotional debut in April 2021.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications