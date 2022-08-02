“Correcting my mistakes” - Kirill Grishenko says lessons learned from last fight will help against 'Buchecha'

Former ONE interim heavyweight world title challenger Kirill Grishenko will face Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and ONE heavyweight star Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II.

After his devastating KO loss to current ONE interim heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin, Grishenko will be taking on a different kind of beast in the 17-time BJJ world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Grishenko expressed how he has learned his lessons from his interim title loss to 'Sladkiy'.

“The fight gave me more confidence, despite the loss. Of all [Malykhin’s] opponents, I stood the longest against him. I realized that I have to add to my striking repertoire and work on my technique. Anatoly taught me not to lean into the strong [punches] – something my coach has always told me about. Until the last fight it didn’t really sink in, but Anatoly schooled me properly."

In conclusion, Grishenko said:

“Lessons were learned, homework was done, and now I’m working on correcting my mistakes, improving my weaknesses, and I hope to show my new skills in the next fight.”

Although there's merit in learning from his mistakes against a dangerous striker like Malykhin, Grishenko might have to look at different facets of the game when facing 'Buchecha'. The grappling legend is not a KO artist but is just as lethal, albeit with a different set of weapons.

Grishenko will need all of his grappling tools and more if he is to repell the ground attacks of 'Buchecha' come August 26.

Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida and Kirill Grishenko will be part of ONE's first event at US primetime

As part of ONE's monumental deal with Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform will air ONE live events at least 12 times a year for the next five years. This will allow the US market to finally witness ONE athletes in full glory.

To mark the beginning of this multi-year deal, Amazon Prime will air ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II at US primetime on August 26. The event is packed with some of the most high-profile athletes on the ONE Championship roster.

Aside from the heavyweight showdown between Grishenko and 'Buchecha', the card will be headlined by ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes as he rematches MMA legend Demetrious Johnson.

The co-main event will feature the sixth title defense of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao. He will be defending his belt against brawling Englishman Liam Harrison.

