"Knew it wasn't a fight" - Fans react as Logan Paul and Jake Paul announce release date for their new reality show

By Souvik Roy
Modified Jan 30, 2025 23:33 GMT
Fans react to Jake and Logan Paul revealing the date of their reality show instead of their assumed fight. [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]
Combat sports fans recently voiced their opinions after learning about Jake Paul and Logan Paul's recently announced venture being a reality show. After the announcement, a large chunk of fans predicted that it might be a fight between the brothers.

A couple of days back the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, took the combat sports world by storm. They shared the same post on their Instagram accounts with an image showcasing them in a face-off-like position, something that happens before a fight.

The caption to the post penned by Logan also gave out the date for the announced event. It got fans hoping for the materialization of the much-awaited Jake Paul vs. Logan Paul boxing match. It read:

"The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27 on @streamonmax"

However, the Paul brothers cleared the air regarding their announced affair with another Instagram post hours ago. A post on Jake's account revealed that their announced event would be a reality show named, 'Paul American', based on the incidents happening within their family. The caption read:

"The most controversial family in America just landed a reality series. @PaulAmericanMax premieres Thursday, March 27 on @StreamOnMax."

The comments section of the post presented a mixed bag of reactions. Some fans looked excited about Jake and Logan's upcoming show. While others expressed resentment about it. A few comments read:

"Knew it wasn’t a fight c’mon now"
"So there ain’t no fight"
"Ok I’m watching 1000%"
"Keep doing seasons"

Check out some more reactions below:

Fan reactions to @jakepaul&#039;s Instagram post. [Screenshots xourtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]
Fan reactions to @jakepaul's Instagram post. [Screenshots xourtesy: @jakepaul on Instagram]

Logan Paul's former rival was spot on with his prediction regarding his and Jake Paul's announcement

Jake Paul and his brother Logan played a really smart game to promote their upcoming family-affairs-based reality TV show, Paul American. But Logan's former rival, Dillon Danis, seemed to have an idea about the promotional tactics of the Paul brothers.

The face-off image in one of 'The Problem Child's' recent X updates failed to trick Danis despite making several fans think that his announcement was related to a fight against brother Logan. Danis reposted Jake's update with a caption that showcased his near-perfect prediction of what it might be about. 'El Jefe' penned:

"Dillon Danis knows all. This isn't a fight; they're just pretending to build up hype, probably for either some bulls**t reality TV show or documentary. Mark my words."

