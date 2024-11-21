Knockout machines John Lineker, Kulabdam set for bantamweight Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 27

John Lineker's 'Hands of Stone' have worked like a charm in his pair of Muay Thai contests on the global stage, and he hopes it will help him reap another similar result at ONE Fight Night 27.

Emanating live in U.S. primetime on Jan. 10 from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion aims to make it three wins in succession in the discipline against fellow knockout specialist 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai.

Their bantamweight Muay Thai contest was made official by the promotion on its official site earlier today.

With 18 knockouts on his MMA resume — four coming inside the ONE circle — the Brazilian veteran stepped out of his usual realm to see how his power would fare in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

So far, it couldn't have gone any better.

John Lineker debuted with a highlight-reel finish of Asa Ten Pow at ONE 168: Denver this past September, sending the American Muay Thai specialist crashing to the canvas late in round two.

Less than a month later, John Lineker made it back-to-back knockouts — needing only about two minutes to put Russian phenom Alexey Balyko away at ONE Fight Night 25.

These dominant wins have pushed John Lineker up the bantamweight Muay Thai division, and he hopes to continue his dream run in the striking art with a world title shot there for the taking.

Kulabdam's 'Left Meteorite' could prove to be a handful for John Lineker

Before he dreams of shooting for the stars, John Lineker needs to ace arguably the toughest test of his career at ONE Fight Night 27.

Like the 34-year-old Brazilian, Kulabdam's ferocious striking arsenal — and his trademark left hand dubbed the 'Left Meteorite' — has made him an absolute must-watch.

The 26-year-old has flourished in his campaign on the global stage of martial arts, winning five of eight fights inside the distance.

Most recently, the Sor Jor Piek Uthai affiliate picked up a scintillating third-round knockout of Suablack Tor Pran49 to secure the 71st win of his career.

With experience on his side and a cracking left hand, the Thai fighter will fancy his chances against Lineker's dynamite fists.

But he'll also have to be cautious against Lineker's 'Hands of Stone' if he dreams of getting his hand raised inside the Thai capital on January 10.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 27 live in U.S. primetime for free.

