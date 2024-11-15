Tang Kai set to defend his crown against Akbar Abdullaev in ONE Fight Night 27 main event

ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai will square off against unbeaten Kyrgyzstan talent Akbar Abdullaev in a world title tilt, which headlines ONE Fight Night 27 on Jan. 10.

The Chinese megastar will have it all to do inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but he's more than proved why he is one of the top pound-for-pound mixed martial artists across his perfect journey in the promotion.

Trending

Tang spots an 8-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization, registering four knockouts against Sung Kong Lee, Ryogo Takahashi, Yoon Chang Min, and Kim Jae Woong to set himself up for a pair of thrilling battles against then-divisional king Thanh Le.

The Sunkin International Fight Club athlete claimed the coveted gold in a high-octane five-round tie against Le to become China's first male MMA world champion.

However, injury postponed his return as Le went on to gain the interim gold to set up another electric unification war between the pair at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this year.

This time, the 28-year-old kept the judges away as he finished the American-Vietnamese warrior to unify the 26 pounds of gold.

Tang Kai is geared up for yet another career-defining moment on the promotion's first American primetime card next year, but Abdullaev will be hungry to punch his way to the most important win of his career at ONE Fight Night 27.

Akbar Abdullaev's form heading into Tang Kai world title showdown

With 11 finishes from as many fights — 10 by knockout and a sole submission win — it's no secret what the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai star will have his eyes on inside the legendary venue on Jan. 10.

Since inking a deal with the promotion, the 27-year-old broke into the top five after early victories over Oh Ho Taek, Aaron Canarte, and Halil Amir, all of which earned him US$50,000 performance bonuses.

While Tang Kai will be a different test altogether, the Russian-based fighter won't be short of confidence as he heads into this scheduled five-round war inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

ONE Fight Night 27 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America live in U.S. primetime for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback