Known for brutal KOs himself, Alex Pereira picks the best knockout in UFC history [VIDEO]

A recent video featured Alex Pereira revealing his choice for the best knockout in the UFC's history. Despite scoring multiple KOs/TKOs with his stone-like hands, Pereira chose a kick-based KO as his favorite.

UFC on TNT's X update also showcased Pereira naming several other UFC superlatives, according to his judgment. Initially, the Brazilian elected Jon Jones as the GOAT of the UFC, while labeling Israel Adesanya as the toughest UFC rival he had faced to date.

After naming Bruno Silva as UFC's best dancer, Pereira finally disclosed his choice for the best KO in UFC history.

The current light heavyweight champion chose Joaquin Buckley's UFC Vegas 73 spinning back-kick KO against Andre Fialho as his favorite death blow in the UFC. He said:

"Joaquin Buckley"

The final question Pereira answered was about the current best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC, where he chose Jones.

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

Jon Anik predicts Alex Pereira might fare his chances at middleweight once more

Alex Pereira is scheduled to lock horns with Magomed Ankalaev for his fourth title defense encounter on March 8 in the main event of UFC 313. The UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, recently delved into the potential outcomes of Pereira's upcoming encounter, along with an interesting inference about his future.

In a recent interview with MMAFighting on SBN, Anik mentioned that there are possibilities of Pereira fighting at middleweight once more. He also gave a reason for the same, saying:

"Alex Pereira can still make middleweight, and he wants to fight Dricus du Plessis. He did not defend the UFC middleweight championship. Of all the accolades for the future UFC Hall of Famer Alex Pereira. He never defended the middleweight championship. And if you think for a second that he doesn't have an appetite—no pun intended—to go back down to 185, you're absolutely crazy."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (9:47):

