KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

Mike Perry and Thiago Alves are slated to headline Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's (BKFC) KnuckleMania IV in a light heavyweight bout scheduled to take place this weekend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The BKFC heavyweight championship will be contested in the co-main event, where reigning champion Mick Terrill will defend his title against two-division titleholder Lorenzo Hunt.

The main card of KnuckleMania IV is scheduled to commence at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States, which translates to a 2 AM GMT start time on Sunday, April 28, in the United Kingdom. The ring walkouts for the main event are expected to take place around 1 AM ET / 10 PM PT (5 AM GMT on Sunday), subject to the duration of the undercard fights.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card for the event is slated to broadcast at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT (12 AM GMT, Sunday).

Who else is fighting on KnuckleMania IV: Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves card?

The KnuckleMania IV lineup boasts an eclectic mix of fights, showcasing some of the bare-knuckle fighting promotion's top talents. Alongside the main and co-main events, the main card features a showdown between former UFC heavyweight veterans Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee.

Additionally, Alfredo Angulo will face off against Jeremiah Riggs in a middleweight contest. Also on the card is a women’s bantamweight match-up between Crystal Pittman and Claudia Zamora, as well as a middleweight clash between Evgeny Kurdanov and Julian Lane, among other exciting bouts.

Check out the complete fight card for KnuckleMania IV below:

Main Card

Mike Perry vs. Thiago Alves: light heavyweight bout

Mick Terrill vs. Lorenzo Hunt: heavyweight title bout

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee: heavyweight bout

Alfredo Angulo vs. Jeremiah Riggs: middleweight bout

Crystal Pittman vs. Claudia Zamora: women’s bantamweight bout

Evgeny Kurdanov vs. Julian Lane: middleweight bout

Andrew Angelcor vs. Ruben Warr: lightweight bout

Frank Alvarez vs. Victor Rosas: bantamweight bout

Vincent Familari vs. Fernando Gonzalez: middleweight bout

Preliminary Card

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan: bantamweight bout

Tommy Aaron vs. Richard Brooks: lightweight bout

Keith Richardson vs. Cody Vidal: cruiserweight bout