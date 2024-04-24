"Conor likes to throw hands" - Mike Perry optimistic about potential Conor McGregor bare-knuckle fight in the future

Mike Perry holds Conor McGregor in high regard and has repeatedly expressed his desire to face him. Now, he has taken a step forward, claiming that he believes a bout between the two is on the way and that it will take place in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner.

He said as much in an interview with MMA Fighting, where he discussed the prospect of facing the legendary Irishman in a bare-knuckle boxing match. In fact, Perry's manager seriously considered this, with whom he spoke about the potential matchup.

"I think it could be a possibility. When my managed shared it and [he was like], 'This will happen,' I was like, who, that's cool. Look, Conor likes to throw hands. He's a great boxer. Fought Floyd Mayweather. He got a front row sea tto watch my show with Luke [Rockhold] and he gave me respect by coming into the ring and giving me some of his time there. I think it would be fun and incredible."

During his interview with MMA Fighting, 'Platinum' referenced the Irishman's past boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr., for which 'The Notorious' was praised, as he performed beyond everyone's expectations. Nevertheless, he lost via TKO in round 10. Whether the fight ever takes place remains to be seen.

For now, however, it seems unlikely. He has recommitted to the UFC and is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in a welterweight bout. Furthermore, the Irishman turns 36 this year and just recovered from a catastrophic injury.

The miles on his body and his upcoming UFC run could push back a potential BKFC excursion until he is even deeper into his twilight years.

When Conor McGregor and Mike Perry had an in-ring face-off

Mike Perry and Luke Rockhold went to war at BKFC 41, which was 'Platinum's' light heavyweight debut, and saw him TKO the former UFC middleweight champion after smashing his foe's teeth. In his post-fight interview, Perry beckoned former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor into the ring.

McGregor stepped into the ring with a BKFC belt draped over his shoulder and had a viral face-off with Perry. However, nothing came of it, with even UFC CEO Dana White dismissing the significance of the moment.